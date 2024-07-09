Shocking Video Shows Woman Sprinting, Smashing Windscreen Of Influencer's Car In Road Rage Incident

The video has since gone viral on social media, with over 3.4 million views on Instagram.

A video has captured the frightening moment when two women charged at a car, with one jumping on the windshield and smashing it, during a road rage incident in New Zealand. The footage was recorded by social media influencer Chantelle Baker in Rangiora, Waimakariri.

Mrs Baker reported that the blue Mazda Demio had cut off another car behind her, and after witnessing a near-crash, she slowed down to 40 km/h and was subsequently tailgated, News.com.au reported.

"They started to scream at me from their car, trying to indicate [and] use their hands to tell me to pull over so they could go past," she said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I obviously didn't. We go a few hundred metres and they decide to throw a rock at my car with my eight-month-old baby asleep in the back seat."

Mrs Baker said she spotted them on a side road a few minutes later and followed them to get their license plate.

She stated they pulled into an area near the old police station where the footage began.

In the video, two women exit the Mazda and run towards the car Mrs Baker was driving, which she mentioned was borrowed.

One of the women runs up the bonnet and onto the windshield, shattering the glass.

The same woman approaches the driver's door and tells Baker to "f*** off."

She then returns to the Mazda, and Baker reverses and drives away.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with over 3.4 million views on Instagram.

New Zealand Police told news.com.au that they are aware of the incident and that it is in the early stages of investigation.

The mother-of-one has nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram.




