US Man Destroys Home With Excavator After Wife Threatens Divorce

A US man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to demolish his own house with an excavator while his family was still inside. Erik Pierwsza, 48, based in Pennsylvania, has been charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of causing a catastrophe, after his violent outburst

The incident took place last week (May 26) when Pierwsza's wife told him she no longer wanted to be married to him. In a fit of rage, Pierwsza allegedly responded, "If it's over, I'll tear the house down," before embarking on the demolition job.

Within minutes, he allegedly climbed into an excavator and started demolishing the house while his wife and two scared daughters were inside, according to a report in USA Today. The woman and children were physically unharmed. However, as per the police, there was enough destruction to impact the house's structural integrity.

The Buffalo Township Police Department detailed that the wife called 911, with emergency operators stating that they could hear screaming and the sounds of machinery in the background during the call.

Investigators said that Pierwsza eventually stopped his alleged attack on the house, ran inside, grabbed a duffle bag, and left for a different town. He was arrested the same day.

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A neighbour who had gone hunting with Pierwsza previously described the man as an avid outdoorsman. He reportedly said he was shocked when he learned of the charges Pierwsza is facing.

"Forty-two years I've been married, but I've never threatened to tear the house down," another neighbour said.

Pierwsza is currently being held at Butler County Prison on $10,000 bail. Online court records did not indicate plea or attorney information. He is due in court for his preliminary hearing on June 9.