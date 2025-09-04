US Couple Arrested After 5 Children Found Living In "Sickening" Faeces-Covered Dungeon-Like Room

A shocking case was reported in Pennsylvania where a couple, James Russell Kahl, 65, and Carly Kahl, 41, were arrested on Wednesday and face multiple charges after authorities found their five children living in deplorable conditions.

As per CBS News, the children were between 5 and 14 years old, and they were locked in a "sickening" dungeon-like room with no beds and unsanitary conditions. The bedroom walls were smeared with faeces, and the room was infested with fleas.

Also Read | Watch: $1 Million Luxury Yacht Sinks Dramatically Just Minutes After Its Maiden Voyage

The windows were boarded up, and the door had three deadbolt locks on the outside with no door handle, which trapped the children, leaving no way to escape. The parents allegedly had a live feed of the room to monitor them.

Police found little clothing and an inadequate food supply in the room. "It is sickening. That is the only word to describe it. It's sickening," Trooper Ally Wilson said as quoted in the media report.

Fayette County Children and Youth Services (CYS) called the Pennsylvania State Police when they received a complaint about the children.

Also Read | Manager's Post About Laid-Back Attitude In Indian Employees Sparks Debate: "Feels Like Babysitting Grown Adults"

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI, Kahl told troopers and a CYS case worker that he would "not be removing the locks from the bedroom door for any reason."

However, the authorities eventually served a search warrant on the home and later arrested the couple. The authorities also seized a stun gun, a replica pistol and illegal substances from the house.

As per the report, the children were rescued and placed in protective custody.

The authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the children's living conditions. The parents face multiple charges, including child endangerment, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and drug possession.