Trump Has Demolished White Houses East Wing: See Before And After Pics

The East Wing of the White House, the formal entryway where first ladies -- since the time of Eleanor Roosevelt -- created histories, planned state dinners and promoted causes, is now itself a history. A satellite image taken on Thursday shows that the entire East Wing has been demolished, with debris piling on the ground where the iconic structure once stood.

The structure was razed after US President Donald Trump announced his plan to demolish the East Wing in a bid to build a new ballroom nearly twice the size of the White House at an updated cost of $300 million.

Trump has said that keeping the East Wing as it is would have "hurt a very, very expensive, beautiful building," referring to the ballroom that he said presidents have wanted for years. He said he and "some friends of mine" will pay for the ballroom at no cost to taxpayers.

Changes In The Structure

The East Wing was where visitors entered for public tours and to attend events, such as White House state dinners, holiday and other receptions, and events featuring the president. Tours were halted in late summer in preparation for the ballroom construction.

A comparison between new and old satellite images of the structure offers a window into the scope of the work. The new image shows that the entire two-storey structure of drawing rooms and offices, including workspace for first ladies and their staffs, has been turned into rubble.

An excavator can be seen collecting the rubble in a spot that previously housed a portico. The colonnade that connected the Executive Residence to the East Wing has also been nearly removed, with only a small portion that touches the Residence remaining.

The wing also sat atop an emergency bunker and wrapped around the first lady's garden, which is named after Jacqueline Kennedy. The garden has also been ripped, while the latest reports say the bunker will be upgraded under the renovation plans.

Row Over Trump's Plan

The proposed ballroom was announced as a $200 million project in July, a cost Trump publicly updated to $250 million last week. On Thursday, the President put the price tag "in the neighbourhood" of $300 million.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the demolition and higher building costs to changes that happen with any construction.

"The plans changed when the president heard counsel from the architects and the construction companies who said that in order for this East Wing to be modern and beautiful for many, many years to come, for it to be a truly strong and stable structure, this phase one that we're now in was necessary, and the president wants to do right by the 'People's House," Leavitt said at her press briefing Thursday.

Trump said later Thursday that some $350 million had been raised for the project, but he remained vague about his personal contribution.

"I won't be able to tell you until I finish," he told reporters, "but I'll donate whatever is needed."

The White House has been pushing back against criticism of the ballroom plan and elimination of the East Wing by noting the history of add-ons to the Executive Mansion during its more than 200-year existence. Trump aides argue that the president's plan follows that history, even though the proposed ballroom would be the biggest of all the modifications to the White House.

Trump's Plan

Trump allowed the East Wing demolition to begin without warning on Monday and despite not having approval from the relevant government agencies with jurisdiction over construction on federal buildings.

Preservationists had urged the Trump administration to halt the demolition, for which approval was not required, Leavitt said on Thursday, until plans for the 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-meter) ballroom could go through the required public review process.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation said the review process, which includes public comment, would "provide a crucial opportunity for transparency and broad engagement - values that have guided preservation of the White House under every administration going back to the public competition in 1792 that produced the building's original design."

In a letter, the Trust also expressed concern to the National Capital Planning Commission, the National Park Service and the Commission of Fine Arts that the size of the proposed ballroom will overwhelm the Executive Mansion, which stands at 55,000 square feet (5,109 square meters), "and may permanently disrupt the carefully balanced classical design of the White House."

Both commissions have jurisdiction over changes to the White House. The Park Service manages the White House grounds and has a role in the process, as several trees on the South Lawn have been cut down as part of the construction. Both agencies are currently closed because of the government shutdown. Trump installed top aide Will Scharf as chairman of the planning commission.

The National Park Service said in August, after the White House announced the ballroom project, that it had provided historic preservation guidance and support as part of a broader consultation process. It said final decisions are made by the Executive Office of the President.