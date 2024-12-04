US Man Charged With Wife's Murder After Googling 'How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies'

A Virginia man is facing murder charges in connection with his wife's disappearance, as disturbing details continue to emerge. Naresh Bhatt, 33, is accused of killing his wife, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a native of Nepal. Prosecutors revealed that Naresh allegedly searched online for "how soon can you remarry after a spouse's death" and was seen purchasing suspicious items shortly after Mamta went missing. The investigation is ongoing, CNN reported.

Court records obtained by People show Bhatt has been charged with two felonies in the Prince William County Circuit Court. His wife, Mamta, was last seen on July 29, but her body has not been found.

A Virginia grand jury has indicted Bhatt, a resident of Manassas Park, on charges of murder and defiling a body after evidence surfaced suggesting foul play, including suspicious purchases and troubling online searches in the days following Mamta's disappearance.

Mamta was reported missing on August 5 after failing to show up for work, prompting a wellness check by local authorities. In addition to the murder charge, Bhatt faces accusations of concealing a body. He is scheduled to appear in court to respond to these charges.

Mamta was presumed dead shortly after being reported missing. During questioning, Bhatt told police the couple was in the process of separating. Prosecutors allege that in April, he searched for topics such as "How long does it take to get married after spouse dies," "What happens to debt after a spouse dies," and "What happens if a spouse disappears in Virginia."

Evidence later revealed that Bhatt bought three knives at a local Walmart, with two still unaccounted for. Surveillance footage reportedly showed him purchasing cleaning supplies at another Walmart the following day.

Prosecutors claim Bhatt discarded a bloodstained bath mat and bags into a trash compactor after his wife's disappearance. While Bhatt's attorneys argue that she is still alive, DNA evidence confirmed her blood was found in their home, suggesting she was killed and dismembered. This evidence has strengthened the case against him, despite her body not being recovered.

Initially, Bhatt gave unclear explanations about his wife's disappearance and delayed reporting her missing. He was arrested after a search of their home on August 22 and has remained in custody since being denied bail in September. Surveillance footage showing Bhatt disposing of trash bags has raised further suspicions that Mamta was murdered by her husband, prompting a continued search for the missing mother of one.