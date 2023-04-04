He Stabbed Woman 100 Times. Their Son's Body Found In Alligator's Mouth

Mr Mosley was arrested on Friday and taken to Pinellas County Jail.

A 21-year-old man from Florida, who was charged in the death of his 2-year-old son after the little boy's body was found in an alligator's mouth, allegedly stabbed the toddler's mother more than 100 times after she hosted a birthday party for him, New York Post reported.

The man, identified as Thomas Mosley, allegedly killed Taylen Mosley and his mother, Pashun Jeffery, after guests left the 21st birthday party in the mother's St. Petersburg apartment. Ms Jeffery's body was found on the bathroom floor next to a blood shoeprint with a Gucci emblem and Mr Mosley also left his fingerprints on a bloody cleaning bottle found under the bed, the outlet reported.

The 2-year-old's body was found inside the alligator's mouth, but the exact circumstances of his death were unclear.

"Thomas Mosley, 21, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Pashun Jeffery and their 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley," as per St. Petersburg Police Department's Facebook page.

Citing police records, Tampa Bay Times reported that Mr Mosely had been living at the St. Petersburg apartment for just a few weeks when Ms Jeffery decided to have a gathering for his birthday last week. Guests left the gathering at 5:15 in the evening, leaving the 2-year-old and his parents behind in the apartment.

Mr Mosley left the house around 8:40pm the same day and went to the Lake Maggiore area, near Dell Holmes Park, where the boy was found inside the alligator's mouth. He then reportedly went to his mother's nearby house with "severe lacerations" on his hands and arms. He then went to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he was admitted with wounds that were "consistent with injuries caused by slippage during a knife attack".

Police officials said that Ms Jeffery's body was found on the bathroom floor with over 100 stab wounds. They also found a bloody cleaning bottle under a bed with a fingerprint that was later identified as Mr Mosley's.

Mr Mosley was arrested on Friday and taken to Pinellas County Jail. At the time, he was neither employed nor in school and he showed indications of mental health issues, according to arrest records. He is now awaiting a trial.