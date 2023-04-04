28-Year-Old UK Woman Dies During Weight-Loss Surgery In Turkey

It is unclear what complications led to the 28-year-olds death.

A 28-year-old woman from Scotland has died while undergoing a weight-loss operation in Turkey. According to the BBC, the woman, identified as Shannon Bowe, died on Saturday during gastric band surgery - a procedure where a band is used to reduce the size of the stomach.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman confirmed her death and said that it was supporting Ms Bowe's family. "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities," the spokesperson said, as per the outlet.

Gastric band surgery is a weight-loss procedure in which an adjustable band is placed around the top part of the stomach to decrease food consumption, and the operation takes only around an hour to complete. It is not clear which medical facility Ms Bowe travelled to or what complications led to her death.

Also Read | Meghan Markle To Receive 2023 Women Of Vision Award

Meanwhile, Ms Bowe's boyfriend, Ross Stirling, paid tribute on Facebook. "Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always," he wrote.

"No words, absolutely devastated. Life is so cruel. You will be forever in our hearts Shannon Bowe," said another friend, adding, "My heart is sore for you and everyone that loved you. We have had some of the best memories and you really did make everyone laugh with your ways. You were taken in such an unfair way and I'm so sorry".

Ms Bowe's aunt, Amanda Bowe, also paid tribute to her "beautiful niece," writing "Life can be so cruel".

According to Metro, one of Ms Bowe's friends also said that the 28-year-old did not have travel insurance, meaning her family have to spend thousands to bring her back to the United Kingdom.