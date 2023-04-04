Meghan Markle To Receive 2023 Women Of Vision Award

The award will be handed out at the Ms Foundation's annual gala on 16 May

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is all set to receive the 2023 Women of Vision award from Gloria Steinem. The award will be handed out at the Ms Foundation's annual gala on 16 May at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom, as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, according to a report by the Independent.

Ms Foundation, a Brooklyn-based organization works to bring attention to the real challenges facing women, especially women of colour and low-income women who are living in poverty. The Foundation announced that Meghan Markle will be receiving the award for her "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls," New York Post reported.

Not just Meghan Markle, the foundation will also honour Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr Shalon's Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as emerging leaders abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

Teresa C. Younger, president and CEO of the Ms Foundation in a statement said, "We are thrilled to announce this year's honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power."

According to Vogie, the Duchess of Sussex reached out to the women's rights activist to see if she wanted to join her in making thank-you calls to voting registration organisers. Ms Steinem said yes, and they continued to share a bond.

