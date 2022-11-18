US Lawmakers Accuse Elon Musk Of Undermining Twitter

US Democratic senators said that Twitter was acting in disregard for users.

Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission, warning that Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, was acting in disregard for users and urging the agency to investigate any breach of a consent decree that the FTC has with Twitter.

The lawmakers, who included Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren, asked the agency to consider enforcement actions against the company, as well as individual executives where appropriate.

