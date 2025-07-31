US Lawmaker Set On Fire Outside Office By Man Carrying 20 Litres Of Petrol

A Virginia councilman was brutally attacked outside his office on Tuesday, after a man allegedly doused him in petrol and set him on fire in broad daylight. Lee Vogler was immediately moved to a burn care centre for future treatment.

The incident took place at the Showcase Magazine downtown office where Mr Vogler worked with his partner.

According to Andrew Brooks, who co-owns Showcase Magazine with Mr Vogler, the assailant forced his way inside with a bucket of gasoline, confronted Mr Vogler, chased him outside and ignited the fire.

Mr Brooks posted a video on Facebook saying, "An individual forced his way into our office carrying a five-gallon bucket of petrol and poured it on Lee... Lee tried to flee and ran to the front of the building - the individual followed him and set him on fire."

He added that Mr Vogler was "awake and speaking" during the transfer to a burn unit in Lynchburg, Virginia, which enabled him to identify the assailant to detectives.

Authorities were able to arrest the perpetrator, who they identified as Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29.

Police, in Danville, noted that Mr Vogler and Mr Hayes had known each other before the incident and that the motive appeared to be personal rather than political. Mr Vogler's position on the City Council had nothing to do with the attack, PEOPLE reported.

Police, in a statement on Facebook, said that the suspect went into Mr Vogler's workplace, "confronted him and doused him with a flammable liquid."

Mr Vogler was said to have identified Shotsie Hayes during the attack, which aided police in swiftly arresting him.

Known for his community-focused projects and participation in regional development boards, Mr Vogler was chosen as Danville's youngest council member in 2012 at the age of 24, and he has been serving in office continuously until 2025.