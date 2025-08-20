Video: Chaos At Milan's Malpensa Airport After Man Sets Fire To Check-In Desk, Smashes Screens

Chaos erupted at Italy's Milano Malpensa Airport when a man armed with a hammer stormed into the departure area of Terminal 1 and set fire to a check-in area. According to Metro, the incident occurred around 10:30 am today, when the attacker smashed screens between two check-in desks and set fire to a rubbish bin. He also allegedly attempted to strike multiple security personnel afterwards. The motivations behind the attack are still unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Italian outlet Varese News reported that a staff member noticed smoke rising and intervened as the suspect was allegedly damaging screens between check-in desks 12 and 13. The staff member took action to stop the man, and passengers also joined in to help subdue him. Emergency crews responded to battle the flames, while travellers were forced to queue outside.

Footage of the incident shared on social media shows black smoke billowing from the terminal as panicked passengers evacuated the area.

Watch the video here:

🚨🇮🇹 Meanwhile at Malpensa Airport, Milan Italy



Usual suspect is apprehended after smashing parts of Airport Terminal up with a Hammer & then setting fire to it. pic.twitter.com/LQ8UDZN6i9 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 20, 2025

Terminal One of the airport was partially closed following the incident. The Lombardy Airports Association confirmed the suspect's arrest, but the motive remains unknown as police haven't released any details. Despite this, airport operations continued, though the association warned of possible flight delays and cancellations. Airport staff said the air inside is still "unbreathable."

A spokesperson for the provincial fire service said in a later statement: "The presence of smoke required the evacuation of the terminal itself for safety reasons. The affected area was quickly reached and made safe. Operations at the airport continued without significant disruption to air traffic."

The suspect, a Malian resident in Italy with a clean record, is currently in custody.