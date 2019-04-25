Empty Air India Plane Catches Fire At Delhi Airport During Repair Work

The fire started during AC repair when the plane was empty. The fire was doused immediately.

All India | | Updated: April 25, 2019 10:27 IST
Air India termed it as a minor incident.


New Delhi: 

A Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight of Air India caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) at the time of repair work on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at the Delhi airport. The fire started during AC repair when the plane was empty. The fire was doused immediately. 

In a 42-second video shared by the news agency ANI, fire tenders can be seen dousing the flames

Air India termed it as a minor incident.



