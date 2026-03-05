Ukraine Offers Help To Middle East To Stop Iranian Drones. But For A Price

Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered to send his best experts in shooting down Iranian drones to the Middle East if leaders there convince Vladimir Putin to agree to a month-long truce in Russia's war on Ukraine.

Four years of Russia's full-scale invasion has allowed Kyiv to develop unique expertise in intercepting drones, many of them Iranian-made Shaheds currently being deployed against countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian president said on Monday.

"I would suggest the following: leaders of the Middle East have great relations with Russians," Zelenskiy told Bloomberg News by phone from Kyiv. "They can ask Russians to implement a month-long ceasefire."

Once a truce was in place "we will send our best operators of drone interceptors to the Middle East countries," he said. The ceasefire could also be called for two months or two weeks "so we can help the Middle East countries to protect civilians."

Zelenskiy made his long-shot offer after cities across the Middle East including Dubai became a target for Iranian drone and missile barrages at the weekend as Tehran retaliated for US and Israeli military strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Russia has repeatedly rejected US President Donald Trump's calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine in the past as Washington has sought to broker a peace deal, and it's unclear why Putin would agree to one now.

The Russian president held a series of phone calls with leaders of Gulf states affected by Iranian attacks on Monday, including Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow was also "in constant contact with the Iranian leadership."

"For sure, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar have good relations, first of all economic, with Putin," Zelenskiy said. "We can help Israel in the same way."

