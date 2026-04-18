Iran Navy "Stands Ready" To Defeat US, Warns Mojtaba Khamenei

A statement said to have been issued by Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned Saturday that Tehran's navy was ready to defeat US forces, as the foes sparred over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried on his Telegram channel, Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since before the start of the war, said Iran's "brave navy stands ready to make the enemies taste the bitterness of new defeats".

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