Advertisement

Another American Soldier Killed In US-Iran War, Was Detonating Iranian Drone

The death on Saturday takes to 17 the confirmed number of American military fatalities since the war began on February 28.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Another American Soldier Killed In US-Iran War, Was Detonating Iranian Drone

A US service member was killed during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone in northern Iraq, the US Central Command said on Sunday.

"A US service member in northern Iraq was killed in action on July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone," the US military said in a statement on X.

US Central Command added that a second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.

The death on Saturday takes to 17 the confirmed number of American military fatalities since the war began on February 28.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US Iran War, US Soldier Killed
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com