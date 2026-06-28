Trump Warns Iran "Won't Exist" After Strikes, Gets "Experience Hell" Reply

The United States struck multiple targets inside Iran for a second straight night on Saturday after Tehran allegedly attacked another oil tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, bringing new tension to the negotiating process meant to end a war and pushing the already fragile ceasefire to the edge of collapse. LIVE UPDATES

Iran had allegedly struck and damaged a Panama-flagged tanker 'KIKU' - which was carrying some two million barrels of crude - while transiting near the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was reported to be safe.

According to the US military, the latest "response" targeted 10 Iranian sites, including surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also released a 38-second video of the strikes on Iran on X.

The command said that Iran had been given "a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement" following Friday's US response, but "elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning".

The US had struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions on Friday, too, after it accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the heightened military activity, CENTCOM said commercial shipping continues through the vital waterway. However, it added, "US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready".

Trump's warning

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it would "no longer exist" if the US is "forced" to resume the war.

According to Trump, it is "very possible" that Iran would "never learn".

"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Iran's "hell" warning

Iran, on the other hand, warned the US that its bases in the Gulf region would "experience hell" in the coming days.

Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said that American blind shots at Sirik, along the coast of the Strait of Hormuz, do not "solve the mystery of our control over the Strait of Hormuz, but our shots at violaters remind other vessels" of the terms of passage through the strait.

"The reckoning for American bases in the region is a separate matter. They will experience hell in the coming days," it said as reported by news agency Reuters.

Middle East on boil again

The latest flare-up in the Iran war has put the Middle East on boil again, with Iran carrying out strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for the US attacks on Iranian territory.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that it "destroyed" eight important US military facilities at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and at the Fifth Fleet naval base in Port Salman in Bahrain. "Any enemy aggression, whatever the pretext, even against insignificant targets...will have a crushing response," it added.

The Kuwaiti Army is intercepting drone attacks, it said.

"Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks," it said in a post on X.

Sirens have been sounded in the Middle Eastern countries, and residents have been urged to remain calm and to go to the nearest safe place.