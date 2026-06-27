US-Iran War Live Updates: "Violence Will Be Met With Violence," Says JD Vance As US Strikes Iran

US-Iran War Live Updates: The United States and Iran have traded strikes after Washington accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said the strikes were a "powerful response" to an attack on a commercial ship, M/V Ever Lovely, on June 25.

Shortly after the US strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that they had attacked American sites in the Gulf region. "If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Guards said.

US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran it will face "violence" if it carries out any further attacks.

"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," he posted on X.

Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran War And Peace Deal: