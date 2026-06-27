Video: US Releases Footage Of Strikes On Iran, Then A Warning By Tehran

The US on Saturday struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions after it accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said the strikes were a "powerful response" to an attack on a commercial ship, M/V Ever Lovely, on June 25.

"US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran's attack," the Central Command said in a statement.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," the statement read.

They said the American forces continue to provide "safe passage coordination and support" to commercial vessels transiting Hormuz, where a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies typically passes.

"The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," the Central Command added.

They also released a 37-second video of the strikes.

The US CENTCOM did not specify the location of the strikes. Iranian state television, citing a reporter in Sirik, said an explosion was heard late Friday at Taherouyeh pier in the southern port city. It quoted an informed military source as saying the blast was caused by a projectile impact in the area.

"Violence Will Be Met With Violence": JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran it will face "violence" if it carries out any further attacks.

"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," he posted on X, referring to the memorandum of understanding meant to stop nearly four months of war in the Middle East.

Shortly after the US strikes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that they had attacked American sites in the Gulf region.

"If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Guards said, according to a post by state TV on Telegram.

"Foolish Ceasefire Violation": Trump

US President Donald Trump slammed Iran for the drone attack, calling it a "foolish" violation of the ceasefire.

"One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship" while three others were shot down, he posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," he said.

A ceasefire between the US and Iran took effect on April 8, but sporadic violence has continued in the region, including attacks on ships by Tehran's forces and US strikes on Iran.

Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed a 14-point deal to end the war on June 17. The agreement provides for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

The two countries ended a first round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday.