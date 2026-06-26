"Foolish Violation": Trump Says Iran Fired 4 Drones At Ships In Hormuz, 1 Hit

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Iran, blaming the Islamic nation for carrying out a drone strike on multiple vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and calling it a "foolish" violation of the recently-brokered ceasefire between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran had shot at least four one-way drones on ships in the strait.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship," the US president wrote.

Trump claimed that the US had shot down the other three drones.

"Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," he said.

Trump's statement did not identify the ship that was damaged or the time of the attack. However, on Thursday, the UK military said that a vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

A cargo ship was "hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge," the British maritime security agency UKMTO announced on the day. It noted that the incident happened just 7.5 nautical miles (14 kilometres) off Oman's coast, but no casualties were reported.

His remark comes at a time when the US and Iran are negotiating the terms to permanently end the war as a fragile ceasefire remains in the Middle East. Both countries are discussing issues uch as getting ships through the key strait and addressing the future of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Under the interim deal signed earlier this month, US and Iran have to work out the details within 60 days.