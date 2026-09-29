Iran's Araghchi To Meet Qatari Mediators In New York Today

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was set to meet on Monday with Qatari mediators in New York, Iranian state media said, after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"The foreign minister of our country will meet and hold talks today with the Qatari side, which is acting as a mediator between Iran and the United States," the state broadcaster said.

The meeting is expected to focus on "messages exchanged with the United States through intermediaries... particularly regarding the conditions set by Iran for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz", it added.

The report comes after state news agency IRNA reported earlier in the day that the Iranian delegation in New York for the UN General Assembly was not planning further talks with the United States, after Trump said he expected more negotiations soon.

Iranian and US officials last week held indirect talks mediated by Qatar on the sidelines of the UN meeting, with Tehran saying it presented seven conditions for ending their war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

But state news agency IRNA on Monday quoted an unnamed source close to the UN delegation as saying there were no more talks scheduled.

"Iran's delegation in New York has no plans for negotiations with the United States," IRNA quoted the source as saying.

"Iran's views and positions were conveyed clearly and explicitly to the US side... via a Qatari mediator," IRNA said.

The Iranian delegation would return to Tehran on Tuesday, the news agency added.

Trump on Saturday publicly rejected Iran's latest proposal for ending the war, but told US media outlet Axios on Sunday that he expected talks to resume in the coming days.

Despite Trump's rejection, Tehran has said it is waiting for a formal US response before deciding on its next steps.

Axios said further indirect talks mediated by Qatar could take place as early as Monday.

Last week's discussions were held by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Strait of Hormuz lies at the heart of the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

The shipping route carried a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas before the war began.

But Tehran imposed a blockade on Hormuz after the war started, prompting Washington to respond with its own blockade on Iranian ports.

As a precondition for ending its blockade, Iran is demanding a seven-day ceasefire across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, where its ally Hezbollah has been battling Israeli forces.

It is also demanding the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad, the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector, and an end to the US naval blockade.

Fighting between the two sides has subsided in recent weeks, with the US not striking Iran since September 1, but Tehran has continued to target commercial vessels in Hormuz.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)