30 Minutes, 3 Warnings: Khamenei Targets Trump As US-Iran Talks Begin

The second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is underway in Geneva. As both sides try to resolve tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme, sharp remarks from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pulled the attention away from the diplomacy.

Ahead of the meeting, US President Donald Trump said he believed Iran was interested in reaching an agreement. However, recent statements by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have taken a different tone.

In three consecutive posts on X, Khamenei targeted US President Donald Trump, criticised American military power and warned about Washington's growing military presence near Iran.

Referring to Trump's earlier remarks about US pressure on Iran, Khamenei said, "The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, 'You, too, will not be able to do this.'"

He then questioned US military dominance, "The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again."

In a third warning referencing American naval deployments, he added, "The Americans constantly say that they've sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea."

US-Iran Talks Resume Amid Military Build-Up

The Geneva discussions mark the second round of indirect talks aimed at addressing disputes over Iran's nuclear programme.

Trump has ordered a buildup of US forces, including two aircraft carriers. Satellite images shared by the BBC confirmed the presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln near Iran. Reports also indicate that the USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest warship, has been dispatched and could arrive in the Middle East within weeks.

Iran has responded with maritime drills conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

US-Iran Talks: Who Is Representing Each Side?

The negotiations are being mediated by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. Washington has sent Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both of whom participated in earlier indirect discussions held in Oman. Trump has said he will remain "indirectly" involved.

Iran's delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said he travelled to Geneva to "achieve a fair and equitable deal."

"What is not on the table: submission before threats," Araghchi wrote on X.

Ahead of talks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said reaching an agreement would be difficult but not impossible.

"I think that there's an opportunity here to diplomatically reach an agreement ... but I don't want to overstate it either," Rubio said. "It's going to be hard."