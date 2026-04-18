Is There A Food Shortage On American Warships Near Iran? What US Said

The US Navy has rejected claims that its warships deployed in the Middle East are facing food shortages, calling the reports false.

The clarification came after images circulated on social media allegedly showing poorly portioned meals being served to personnel aboard vessels.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, led by Admiral Daryl Caudle, the Navy said that both ships have adequate food supplies and are providing 'healthy options' to all crew members. It emphasised that the well-being of sailors and Marines remains a top priority and that personnel continue to receive full portions.

“Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false. Both USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli have sufficient food onboard to serve their crews with healthy options,” the statement read.

Statement on Claims of Food Shortages aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli:

Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false. — Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (@USNavyCNO) April 17, 2026

The Navy also clarified that temporary disruptions in mail delivery to deployed forces have now been resolved, with normal services resuming.

“Regarding mail and personal packages, a temporary hold on sending mail into theater, due to combat operations, has been lifted. Our logistical network is highly adaptable, and we remain committed to supporting our warfighters as they execute Operation Epic Fury,” the statement continued.

“The US Navy possesses an unmatched logistics capability to sustain operations at sea, and routine menu adjustments are simply how we optimise our endurance to keep our warships in the fight,” it added.

The response follows a USA Today report that included images of meals allegedly being served on the two warships, sparking concern among families of service members.

The report mentioned that a family received a picture from their daughter, who is currently serving on board the USS Tripoli. The image depicted a two-thirds-empty lunch tray with only a small amount of shredded meat and a single folded tortilla.

Another picture shared by a service member on the USS Abraham Lincoln carried a small handful of boiled carrots, a dry meat patty and a gray slab of processed meat.

"The food is tasteless and there's not nearly enough and they're hungry all the time. That kind of breaks your heart," Karen Erskine-Valentine, pastor of a church in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, said of what she heard from the family of a service member.

However, US authorities rejected these claims, maintaining that there are sufficient food reserves onboard. Retweeting the US Navy's post on X, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth also denied reports of food problems.

The @USNavy is correct. More FAKE NEWS from the Pharisee Press.



My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli. Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board. NavCent monitors this everyday, for every ship.



Our sailors deserve — and receive — the best. https://t.co/XekXU6oHOo — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 18, 2026

"The @USNavy is correct. More FAKE NEWS from the Pharisee Press. My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli. Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board. NavCent monitors this everyday, for every ship. Our sailors deserve — and receive — the best," he wrote.