An unusual and somewhat embarrassing crisis faces the US service members deployed in the Middle East. There are growing concerns and reports of food shortages on American warships involved in the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

A family received a photograph from its daughter, who is currently serving aboard the USS Tripoli, USA Today reported. The image showed a lunch tray that was largely empty with only a small portion of shredded meat and a folded tortilla.

Similar accounts were later shared from other vessels, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, where a service member reportedly sent a picture of a meal consisting of boiled carrots, a dry meat patty and a processed meat slab.

Pictures published by USA Today show meals served recently to Sailors onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), as well as Marines serving on the USS Tripoli (LHA-7), an America-class amphibious assault ship, both of which are currently deployed to… pic.twitter.com/gZY2vvn9wq — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 16, 2026

Family members say such images have been accompanied by messages describing limited food availability during deployment. In messages shared with his mother, a sailor aboard the USS Tripoli said service members eat when they can and divide food evenly when supplies are uneven. “Supplies are going to get really low,” he wrote. “Morale is going to be at an all-time low.”

The USS Tripoli is among several US naval vessels deployed to the region as part of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netayahu's unilateral war on Tehran. According to US Central Command, the ships, with 3,500 sailors and Marines aboard, are involved in enforcing a blockade of vessels leaving Iranian ports.

Families of deployed personnel say they have been trying to send essential supplies such as food items, hygiene products and personal necessities. But several shipments have not reached their destination.

According to a report by USA Today, the delays come amid disruptions in mail delivery. The US Postal Service has temporarily suspended deliveries to 27 military ZIP codes since early April due to airspace closures and logistical challenges linked to the conflict.

“We have the strongest military in the world. You shouldn't be running out of food, and you shouldn't not be able to get mail on the ship,” Dan said.

Major Travis Shaw, an Army spokesperson, said the suspension was “in effect until further notice.” He said mail already in transit was being held in secure facilities “for future delivery once service resumes.”

A USPS spokesperson also said, “No military mailings are being returned to the sender during a suspension.”

Apart from Tripoli, other warships have been deployed for longer durations. On April 15, the USS Gerald Ford marked 295 days at sea, the longest aircraft carrier deployment since the Cold War.