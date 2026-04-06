Iran, US Receive Draft Proposal For 45-Day Ceasefire, Hormuz Reopening

Iran and the United States have received a draft proposal that calls for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to try and find a way to end the war, two Mideast officials have told The Associated Press.

The proposal comes from Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators working to halt the fighting, the two officials said. They hope the 45-day window would provide enough time for extensive talks between the countries to reach a permanent ceasefire.

Iran and the US have not responded to the proposal, sent late Sunday night to both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, the officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

It remains unclear whether the sides would agree to such terms. Iran has insisted it will keep fighting until it receives financial reparations and a promise that it won't be attacked again. US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iranian bridges and power stations this week.

The news website Axios first reported on terms of the proposal.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported the head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed Monday in an attack targeting him. The Guard blamed the attack on the United States and Israel.

It did not elaborate on where Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi was killed. However, multiple airstrikes targeted residential areas around Iran's capital, Tehran, early Monday morning.

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