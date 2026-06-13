US, Iran Close To Signing Deal Again: All You Need To Know

The United States and Iran once again appear close to a deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that a deal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East is closer than ever before and expected to be finalised within 24 hours. Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement, followed by technical-level talks next week.

But the White House did not answer questions about where things stood in negotiations or when a deal might be signed. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said no signing would occur Sunday, while leaving the possibility open for the coming days.

Previous declarations of an imminent breakthrough failed to materialise.

Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel earlier in the week, threatening to push the region back into a full-scale war. US Central Command late Friday said on social media that it intercepted Iranian attack drones targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has rattled the region and virtually shut down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 7.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday the terms of dealing with Iran's nuclear program would be finalised in the 60 days after the initial agreement is signed and that the parties could decide to extend that period.

The US and Israel fear Iran's nuclear program could lead to an atomic weapon - a main reason their leaders cited for going to war. Tehran has insisted its nuclear efforts are for peaceful purposes.

A senior US administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said Friday that the emerging agreement would begin the process of destroying or removing Tehran's highly enriched uranium.

The official said the 60-day period after both sides sign the deal would be used to work out technical details for removing the uranium. The official did not say who the US envisions taking charge of removing the uranium, which is believed to be entombed under three nuclear sites battered by US strikes last year.

The US official said the emerging agreement includes provisions for reopening the strait.

Araghchi said Iran wants a deal that allows Tehran to charge ships "for services rendered" when they transit the strait. Iran imposed a toll system during the war, which the US and other nations have said violates international law.

Transit through the strait, a vital shipping lane for oil and natural gas, has disrupted global energy supplies, driven up fuel prices and made food and other basics like fertiliser more expensive well beyond the region.

Three regional officials said the emerging deal was expected to include the phased lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.

They said they expect a signing ceremony for the agreement in the coming days after officials in Washington and Tehran approve it.

Iran has insisted that any deal must also include a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Friday that Israel could still act independently toward Iran and that the country would not pull out of the zones it is occupying in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, nor would it withdraw from the northern refugee camps of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Fighting continued in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)