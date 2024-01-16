US School Principal Who Risked His Life To Save Students During Mass Shooting Dies

Principal Dan Marburger's family said he tried to distract the gunman, giving students a chance to flee.

An Iowa principal who risked his life to save students during a mass shooting at Perry High School earlier this month has died from his injuries in the attack. According to CNN, Dan Marburger, 56, was shot on January 4 by a 17-year-old student, who opened fire at the school in the early morning as students were returning from winter break. An 11-year-old school student was also killed in the shooting, and six other people were injured. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old alleged shooter was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

''At approximately 8:00 am, January 14, Dan lost his battle. He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever, '' his wife Elizabeth Marburger posted in a GoFundMe campaign.

''Dan Marburger gave the ultimate sacrifice. After 10 days, he lost his battle and this tragedy took his life. Although Dan is no longer fighting with us here, his family will continue to deal with the unfathomable for many days, weeks, and years to come. All of the Marburger family and the entire Perry Community will forever be touched by the selflessness of Mr. Marburger,'' the GoFundMe page statement further read.

The day after the shooting, the state Department of Public Safety said Marburger ''acted selflessly and placed himself in harm's way in an apparent effort to protect his students.'' His daughter said he tried to distract the gunman before being shot, giving students a chance to flee.

''As I heard of a gunman, I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim as he would put himself in harm's way for the benefit of the kids and his staff. It is absolutely zero surprise to hear he tried to approach and talk Dylan down and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria,” Mr Marburger's daughter wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr Marburger worked at schools in Perry, Iowa, for at least 25 years, according to the Perry Community School District.

''Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger's death. Kevin [Reynolds] and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family as we pray for their comfort during this very difficult time. Dan courageously put himself in harm's way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace,'' Kim Reynolds, the governor of Iowa said in a statement.

Governor Kim Reynolds also ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Mr Marburger's funeral.