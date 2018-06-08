US Immigration Authorities Are Sending 1,600 Detainees To Federal Prisons An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman said that five federal prisons will temporarily take in detainees awaiting civil immigration court hearings.

Share EMAIL PRINT One prison in California is preparing to house 1,000 ICE detainees, including potential asylum seekers. Washington/San Francisco: US authorities are transferring into federal prisons about 1,600 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees, officials told Reuters on Thursday, in the first large-scale use of federal prisons to hold detainees amid a Trump administration crackdown on people entering the country illegally.



An ICE spokeswoman told Reuters that five federal prisons will temporarily take in detainees awaiting civil immigration court hearings, including potential asylum seekers, with one prison in Victorville, California, preparing to house 1,000 people.



Officials of a prison employees' union said the influx of ICE detainees raises questions about prison staffing and safety. © Thomson Reuters 2018



US authorities are transferring into federal prisons about 1,600 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees, officials told Reuters on Thursday, in the first large-scale use of federal prisons to hold detainees amid a Trump administration crackdown on people entering the country illegally. An ICE spokeswoman told Reuters that five federal prisons will temporarily take in detainees awaiting civil immigration court hearings, including potential asylum seekers, with one prison in Victorville, California, preparing to house 1,000 people.Officials of a prison employees' union said the influx of ICE detainees raises questions about prison staffing and safety. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter