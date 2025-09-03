US House Committee Releases First Batch Of 'Epstein Files'

More than 33,000 pages of documents related to Epstein were uploaded to a House Oversight.
- US House committee released over 33,000 pages on Jeffrey Epstein investigation
- Documents were uploaded to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee website
- Materials were provided by the Trump administration’s Justice Department
Washington:
A US House of Representatives committee released a batch of documents on Tuesday from the investigation into notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
More than 33,000 pages of documents related to Epstein were uploaded to a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee website after being handed over by the Trump administration's Justice Department.
