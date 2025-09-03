Advertisement

US House Committee Releases First Batch Of 'Epstein Files'

More than 33,000 pages of documents related to Epstein were uploaded to a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee website after being handed over by the Trump administration's Justice Department.

Washington:

A US House of Representatives committee released a batch of documents on Tuesday from the investigation into notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

More than 33,000 pages of documents related to Epstein were uploaded to a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee website after being handed over by the Trump administration's Justice Department.

