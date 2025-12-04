Dentist Chair, Masks, Blackboard Scribbles: Inside Epstein's Private Island

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee released more than 150 photographs and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island on December 3. The visuals offered glimpses of what was inside the residence where the disgraced financier allegedly trafficked underage girls. The material captures both the exterior and interior of the compound, including bedrooms, bathrooms, and a pool area.

Bedrooms, Libraries And A Masked Room

The images appear to show several bedrooms, as well as a room adorned with at least 10 male-style masks and a phone with names on speed-dial buttons.

One image, which Democrats say was taken inside Epstein's home, shows a room decorated with at least 10 masks that appears to have been converted into a dental office, complete with a chair and related equipment.

All the masks share a similar design and depict male faces. According to The New York Times, Epstein's last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, was a dentist who shared an office on St. Thomas with one of Epstein's shell companies.

Other images show a library with four armchairs and a chalkboard on which some words are redacted.

Visible terms include “truth,” “music,” “deception,” and “power,” alongside “fin,” “phy,” “intellectual” and “political.” Several photos also highlight personal items such as a range of shampoos, conditioners, art pieces, statues and paintings.

One picture even shows Epstein and his imprisoned co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, meeting Pope John Paul II.

A video walk-through captures the estate's palm tree-lined swimming pool, a statue of an archer and a pathway leading to the ocean.

While the images offer insight into Epstein's lavish lifestyle, they reveal little new information about the crimes he allegedly committed.

Lawmakers Call Images ‘Disturbing'

Representative Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, described the photographs and videos as “disturbing.” He said the release was part of a broader effort to “ensure public transparency in our investigation” and added, “It's hard to imagine the horrors that happened in these rooms.”

The Island Images

Epstein owned two islands in the US Virgin Islands: the 70-acre Little St. James, bought in 1998 for $7.95 million, where he built a sprawling estate, and Great Saint James, acquired in 2016. NBC News reports that it is unclear which of the two islands is depicted in the photographs and videos released by the Oversight Committee.

Epstein Files Transparency Act And Ongoing Investigation

The release of the images follows legislation signed by US President Donald Trump a few days ago, requiring the Justice Department to make Epstein-related files public within 30 days. The law includes exceptions that protect documents tied to ongoing investigations, meaning some files may remain confidential. Congress has requested a briefing and a status update from Attorney General Pam Bondi by the end of the week.