US Hopes For Iran Meetings "This Week" To End Month-Long War: Trump Envoy

US President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday he believes Iran will hold talks with Washington "this week" to end the month-long war in the Middle East.

"We think there will be meetings this week, we're certainly hopeful for it," Witkoff told a business forum in Miami when asked about Iran negotiations.

The businessman-turned-roving envoy added that the United States expected a response from Tehran to its peace plan.

"We have a 15-point plan on the table. We expect the Iranians to respond. It could solve it all," Witkoff said.

Trump was due to speak at the same forum later Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)