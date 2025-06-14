US Helping Israel Intercept Iranian Missiles: Report

US military has helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed toward Israel, US officials said.
Washington:
The U.S. military has helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed toward Israel, two U.S. officials said on Friday.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not provide further information, including whether fighter jets or warships carried out the defensive operation.
