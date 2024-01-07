US Grounds Over 170 Boeing 737 MAX 9 Planes After Mid-Air Scare

Representational Image

The US air safety regulator on Saturday ordered immediate inspections of some 170 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes after a window panel blew out after takeoff on an Alaska Airlines flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration "is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight," the regulator said in a statement on X, adding that the checkups will affect around 171 aircraft and should take four to eight hours per plane.

