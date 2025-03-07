US "Essential" For Peace: Ukraine Foreign Minister To US Secretary Of State

Ukraine foreign minister said they want to end war. (File)
Kyiv:
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Friday that the United States would be "essential" for peace in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"Ukraine wants the war to end, and US leadership is essential for achieving lasting peace," Andriy Sybiga said in a post on X.
