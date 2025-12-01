US, Russia To Hold Talks In Miami This Weekend: Report

US and Russian officials are expected to hold talks in Miami, Florida, this weekend about a possible deal to end the war in Ukraine, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to be part of the US delegation, according to Politico, which also reported that Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, will be part of the Russian delegation.

