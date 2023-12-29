'Will Continue To Work To Advance Vision For Indo Pacific': US Envoy On QUAD

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between India, the US, Australia, and Japan

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met his counterpart in Japan Rahm Emanuel and discussed the pivotal role of the Quad partnership.

"I was delighted to meet Ambassador Emanuel to discuss the Quad partnership's pivotal role in rising to the defining challenges of our time. The United States will continue to work with India, Japan, and Australia to advance our shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive IndoPacific," Mr Garcetti said on X.

Mr Emanuel, a former Mayor of Chicago, has worked closely with US Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and is presently serving as the US Ambassador to Japan.

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between India, the US, Australia, and Japan to deepen economic, diplomatic, and military ties among the four countries.

