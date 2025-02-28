"Thought Would Not See Her": Family Of Comatose Indian On Getting US Visa

After days of desperate appeals, the US has finally granted an emergency visa to the family of an Indian student lying in a coma after a road accident in California, on Friday morning. Nilam Shinde, 35, is in a critical state after the accident on February 14. Her family in Maharashtra's Satara had been trying to get a visa since then.

The family, including Ms Shinde's father, cousin brother, and uncle, will be taking the next flight out to the US.

"The visa interview process was very smooth. We have even received the printed copy of the visa. We will take the next flight out to the US. We are thankful to the media, Eknath Shinde and Supriya Sule," Ms Shinde's cousin, Gaurav, told NDTV.

They will also be taking a loan of Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh to go to the US. "Financially, if the government helps us, it would be great. We are not aware of her hospital bill yet," he said.

Ms Shinde, a post-graduate student at California State University, was hit from behind by a car on February 14. She has suffered fractures in both arms and both legs and also required emergency brain surgery. She has been in a coma since then.

Her family learnt of the accident two days later, following which they had applied for a visa to go visit their comatose daughter in US. However, the interview slot they got was for next year. The family then made appeals to the media and politicians. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) intervened after the incident was highlighted by NCP leader Supriya Sule, resulting in an expedited US visa appointment interview slot for the family.

"When we first came here, nobody entertained us. They in fact told us that the police would take us away if we kept waiting here. We then went back home...We thought we would not see her. But Nilam's friend helped us a lot. For many days, we tried to get an interview, but nothing came up. We are thankful to the media. Because of your media and the government, the process was smooth," Ms Shinde's cousin said.

He also urged the Centre to change the visa process. "No other family should experience what we went through. These procedures should be changed for emergencies," he said.

Ms Shinde is still in a critical condition, but her health has shown slight improvements, her family said.

"There is progress in her health...because of the accident, her blood pressure was running high, but now it has come down. She is still in a coma and is critical. There is hope that she is fighting it," the cousin said.

Accused arrested

The man whose car hit Ms Shinde drove away after the accident, leaving her severely injured on the road. The accused, Lawrence Gallow (58), was arrested five days later on February 19, the Sacramento Police Department told NDTV.

The "hit-and-run collision" was reported from Fair Oaks Blvd and Cadillac Dr in Sacramento just before 7 pm, the police said. When the officers reached the location, they found Ms Shinde on the ground.

"Responding officers located a female adult on the ground. The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene prior to police arrival. Sacramento Fire Department personnel transported the female to an area hospital for serious injuries," the police said.