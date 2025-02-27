"Need It At Super Speed": Supriya Sule As Injured Student's Father Waits For US Visa

The visa request for the father of the injured Indian student, who is in coma in a US hospital, must be processed at "super speed", urged MP Supriya Sule.

Thirty five-year-old Nilam Shinde, a postgraduate student at California State University, suffered serious injuries, including fractures, after a four-wheeler hit her on February 14. Lawrence Gallow, 58, was arrested five days later on February 19, the Sacramento Police Department told NDTV on Thursday evening.

"I have a humble request, we need to expedite this visa at super speed and get him on a flight immediately," Ms Sule, who flagged Ms Shinde's condition and the despair of her father, brother, and uncle, told NDTV.

Ms Sule, however, credited Balasahib Patil from Karad for bringing the matter to her notice.

"It was Balasahib Patil from Karad who brought this to my notice. Actually, the entire credit goes to him. This is not something about taking credit. I feel the pain for the family. It's been a very very difficult situation for all of us. There is complete helplessness," said Ms Sule.

The student's family had applied for a visa 48 hours after her accident, but the application has been pending since. With the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs, the student's father has now secured an appointment for 9:30 on Friday morning. Earlier, the family was told that they will have to wait till next year for their visa appointment.

"I actually wanted to extend gratitude towards MEA and the US embassy in Mumbai who have really helped us. I am eternally grateful... This is not the first time MEA has helped us. There have been many, many instances where family and children have needed attention and the Ministry of External Affairs has gone out of its way and helped them," said Ms Sule.

A statement from the university - issued February 16 - said Ms Shinde "is in critical condition with an uncertain prognosis and is receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit". The university added its appeal for travel permits to be issued for the family.

"Visa mil jaaye bus itna hi aur udhar jaa sake hum (We just hope to get the visa and go to America)," an emotional Tanaji Shinde, father of Nilam Shinde, told NDTV.

