NDTV Exclusive: What Father Of Injured Student Said After Getting US Visa Interview Slot

"Visa mil jaaye bus itna hi aur udhar jaa sake hum (We just hope to get the visa and go to America)," said an emotional Tanaji Shinde, whose daughter Nilam Shinde is in a coma in a California hospital.

Nilam Shinde, a 35-year-old postgraduate student at California State University, suffered serious injuries, including fractures, after a four-wheeler hit her on February 14.

"Humko America jaldi jaane ka (We have to go to America as soon as possible)," Tanaji Shinde, fighting back tears, told NDTV.

Gaurav Kadam, Tanaji's son, pitched in, saying, "Depression ki wajah se jyada bol nahi paa rahe hain (He is not able to speak much due to depression)."

The student's family had applied for a visa 48 hours after her accident, but the application has been pending since. Ms Shinde's uncle, Kadam Shinde, told NDTV that the next available US visa interview slot was for next year.

The son confirmed they have a US Visa appointment at 9 am in Mumbai.

"Aap sabki madad se, channel ki madad se aur government ki wajah se hume wahan se call aaya. Hume kal subah 9 baje ki appointment mili hai (With your help, the channel's help and the government's help, we got a call from there. We have got an appointment for tomorrow morning at 9 am)," said Mr Kadam, saying that he will travel with his father to Mumbai.

A statement from the university - issued February 16 - said Ms Shinde "is in critical condition with an uncertain prognosis and is receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit". The university added its appeal for travel permits to be issued for the family.

Asked where they were now, Ms Shinde's brother said they were at their village in Satara district and it will take them five hours to get to Mumbai. The two of them will reach Mumbai late tonight.

The son also thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule for all the help.

"We received a call directly from the US consulate. We extend special thanks to our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde ji. And we want to extend a special thanks to Supriya Sule Tai (sister)," said Mr Kadam, who fronted the bulk of questions.

The tragic situation made headlines only this week after NCP MP Supriya Sule flagged Ms Shinde's condition and the despair of her father, brother, and uncle. The woman's mother died of brain cancer last year.

"Abhi hum hope yahi rakhe hain ki hamara interview ho jaaye sahi se aur hume visa mil jaaye. Yahi hum prarthana kar rahe hain (Right now we are hoping that our interview goes well and we get the visa. This is what we are praying for)," the son added.

Sources told NDTV the US does grant 'emergency' visas in case a family member is seriously ill or dead. This requires a written record from a doctor, who can request the American government to expedite visa interview appointments in the applicant's nation. There are, however, limited slots for expedited, or emergency, visa applications.

