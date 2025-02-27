Man Drove Away After His Car Hit Indian Student In US: Cops To NDTV

The man whose car hit Indian student Nilam Shinde in California on February 14 drove away after the accident, leaving the severely injured woman behind. 58-year-old Lawrence Gallow was arrested five days later on February 19, the Sacramento Police Department told NDTV on Thursday evening.

The "hit-and-run collision" was reported from Fair Oaks Blvd and Cadillac Dr in Sacramento just before 7 pm, the police said. When the officers reached the location, they found Ms Shinde on the ground.

"Responding officers located a female adult on the ground. The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene prior to police arrival. Sacramento Fire Department personnel transported the female to an area hospital for serious injuries," the police said.

Nilam Shinde, who is from Maharashtra's Satara, was then taken to an area hospital, they added.

Ms Shinde, a post-graduate student at California State University, was hit from behind by the car. She has suffered fractures in both arms and both legs and also required emergency brain surgery. The woman has been in a coma since then.

Her family had applied for a visa 48 hours after the accident, but the interview slot they got was for next year. However, an intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs, after the incident was highlighted by NCP leader Supriya Sule, resulted in an expedited US visa appointment interview slot.

Ms Shinde's brother confirmed to NDTV that their father, Tanaji Shinde, and he have a US visa appointment on Friday in Mumbai.

The accused in the case was arrested after officers and detectives "worked around the clock" to identify and locate him.

"Through that hard work, our detectives located and arrested 58-year-old Lawrence Gallow of Sacramento on 2/19/2025, for felony hit-and-run that resulted in permanent injury charges," the Sacramento Police Department said.

A statement from the university - issued February 16 - said Ms Shinde "is in critical condition with an uncertain prognosis and is receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit". The university added its appeal for travel permits to be issued for the family.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has conveyed their "sympathy and solidarity" to the family of Nilam Shinde. "(We have) been in constant touch with the hospital, family, and friends for last several days and has been rendering all possible assistance. We will continue to remain engaged to support her and the family," it said in a post on X.