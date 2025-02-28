Who Is Nilam Shinde, Indian Student Critical After Accident In US

Indian student Nilam Shinde, 35, is fighting for her life in a US hospital after a car hit her on February 14. Ms Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Satara, suffered fractures and injuries to her chest and head after the accident in California.

All about Nilam Shinde: Nilam Tanaji Shinde, a young woman from Maharashtra's Satara district had gone to America for higher studies. She is a fourth-year student at California State University. Ms Shinde earned her bachelor's in computer science from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a master's in data analytics from San Jose State University. Ms Shinde was a software engineer intern at HCL and a data science intern at NASA Ames Research Center. She has also worked with Infosys and San Jose State University. In 2022, she worked with Visa, a digital payment company, as a software engineer for 11 months. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Shine knows programming languages including Python, SQL and Java. Ms Shinde has been in a coma ever since the "hit-and-run collision". The accident was reported from Fair Oaks Blvd and Cadillac Dr in Sacramento just before 7 pm, the police said. Her family got to know about the accident two days later, After several desperate appeals, the family received a US visa to visit Nilam.

