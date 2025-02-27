Indian Student In Coma After US Accident, Family Seeks Urgent Visa

An Indian student has been in a coma after an accident in the US this month, with her family members in Maharashtra seeking the Centre's help to get a visa to meet her. Neelam Shinde, 35, a resident of Maharashtra's Satara district, was allegedly hit by a four-wheeler on February 14 in California and is currently in the ICU of a hospital. The police have arrested the driver.

"We got to know about the accident on February 16 and have been trying for a visa since then. But we haven't got it yet," her father, Tanaji Shinde, said.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule spoke to NDTV and sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's help to get Mr Shinde a visa.

"This is an alarming issue and we all need to get together and help resolve it," she said.

She said she has been engaged with the family and assured them that this will be resolved.

She also said she may have "political differences" with Mr Jaishankar, a BJP leader, but he is "very helpful and empathetic" whenever it comes to the issue of Indian students abroad.

"My experience with the MEA (the Ministry of External Affairs) has been extraordinarily very very good. They always go the extra mile to help" Ms Sule said, adding that she has also reached out to the US Embassy in Mumbai.

She also took to her official X account and tagged Mr Jaishankar while seeking help for Mr Shinde.

Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 26, 2025

According to Ms Shinde's family, the crash left her hands and legs fractured. She also sustained injuries on her head.

"The police admitted her to the hospital and her roommates informed us on February 16. They told us that she's met with a huge accident," her uncle, Sanjay Kadam, told NDTV.

"They (the hospital administration) took our permission to operate on her brain. She is in a coma right now and we need to be there," he added.

The hospital has been giving her health updates daily, Mr Kadam said.

He also said they have been trying to book slots for visas at the passport office, but are not able to book as the next slot is for the next year.

Ms Shinde has been in the US for four years and is in her final year.