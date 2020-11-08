'I May Be 1st Woman In This Office, Will Not Be Last': Kamala Harris

"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility," Kamala Harris said.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris declared Saturday that her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris told a rally as she introduced President-elect Joe Biden at a victory rally in Delaware.

