"I May Be 1st Woman In This Office, Will Not Be Last": Kamala Harris

'I May Be 1st Woman In This Office, Will Not Be Last': Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris declared Saturday that her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris told a rally as she introduced President-elect Joe Biden at a victory rally in Delaware.

"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility," she said.

