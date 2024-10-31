US Election 2024: Date, Polling Times, Where To Watch Live

As the race heats up between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the 2024 US presidential election promises to be one of the most closely watched in history. With significant implications for the nation, voters and political observers alike are eager to understand how to track the developments on Election Day.

US Election 2024: Date And Time

The 2024 presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5.

Polling hours can vary across states, but most locations will see polling stations open from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm local time (approximately 4:30 pm IST to 6:30 am IST on November 6).

US Election 2024: Exit Polls

Exit polls, which help gauge voter sentiment and predict outcomes, will start after 5 pm EST (2:30 am IST on November 6).

US Election 2024: Results

It must be noted that news organisations can share state-specific data, but they won't officially declare a winner until all votes are counted in that state. In key battleground states, results may not be available until more comprehensive vote counts are in, especially if the election is tight.

If the race is clear-cut, we may see a winner declared within hours. However, in scenarios where the votes are closely contested, the final decision may take days or even weeks, depending on how swiftly the votes are counted and whether any legal challenges arise.

Where To Watch The Results Live

For those eager to follow the results in real time, several platforms will offer live coverage of the election.

