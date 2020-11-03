US Election 2020 Live Updates: Americans Cast Their Ballots To Choose Between Donald Trump And Joe Biden

US Elections 2020: Donald Trump and Joe Biden have gone on full-scale attack on each other (File)

The United States headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either a new President in Joe Biden or stick with Donald Trump for his second term.

A record-breaking number of early votes -- some 100 million -- have already been cast in an election that has the country on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world, AFP reported.

The Americans started to queue up to vote for the next President amid a chaotic environment, due to the pandemic and misinformation regarding in-mail voting.

While President Donald Trump is seeking a return to the office, his rival, Democrat Joe Biden has campaigned aggressively to grab the White House for himself. Biden, 77 is ahead in almost every opinion poll, buoyed by his consistent message that America needs to restore its "soul" and get new leadership in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people.

Polls opened in some Eastern states at 6 am EST (1100 GMT). The most closely watched results will start to trickle in after 7 pm EST (2400 GMT) when polls close in states such as Georgia, though definitive national results could take days if the contest is tight, Reuters reported.

Here are the Live Updates on US Presidential Election 2020:

Nov 03, 2020 21:14 (IST) US Homeland Security chief says no evidence "foreign actor" has compromised votes



The acting US Department of Homeland Security secretary, Chad Wolf, said on Tuesday there was no evidence a "foreign actor" had compromised US votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The message came as Americans began the final day of voting in an electoral campaign dogged by worries over foreign interference, Reuters reported.

Nov 03, 2020 20:58 (IST) Top US security official urges patience over vote count



Donald Trump's top domestic security official urged voters Tuesday to be patient in waiting for election results after reports that the president could rush to claim victory.

"Voters should be patient while waiting for the outcome of this year's election," said Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security.

"It is important to recognize that this process may require time."

Trump reportedly told confidants that he would declare victory late Tuesday if it looked like he was ahead in the voting, though he denied the accusation, AFP reported.