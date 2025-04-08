US Discusses Tariffs, Critical Minerals,Immigration With Pakistan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday about tariffs, trade relations, immigration and prospects for engagement on critical minerals, the State Department and Pakistan's foreign ministry said a separate statements.

President Donald Trump said last week that he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the U.S. and higher duties on dozens of other countries, including some of Washington's biggest trading partners, rattling global markets and bewildering U.S. allies. The Trump administration imposed a 29% tariff on Pakistan.

"They (Rubio and Dar) discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship," the State Department said.

"The Secretary raised prospects for engagement on critical minerals and expressed interest in expanding commercial opportunities for U.S. companies."

Pakistan's foreign ministry said Rubio "reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors, especially critical minerals."

The Trump administration has also used prospects of engagement over critical minerals with others countries.

For example, it is attempting to strike an agreement over critical minerals with Ukraine as part of talks related to the Russia-Ukraine war. Washington has also said it is open to exploring critical minerals partnerships with Congo and help end a conflict raging in the African country's east.

In the call with Dar, Rubio emphasized the importance of Pakistan's cooperation with the U.S. on law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration, the State Department said.

Last month, Pakistan highlighted its cooperation with Washington on countering extremism after the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, whom the U.S. blames for a 2021 attack on its troops at Kabul airport, in a military operation along the border with Afghanistan.

The Pakistan foreign ministry said Rubio and Dar discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

