Pete Hegseth To Slash Ranks Of Pentagon Leadership By 20%: Report

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to announce he will slash the number of top military leadership positions by as much as 20 percent, doubling expected cuts, US media reported Tuesday.

The reduction of generals and admirals is expected to be announced during his State of the Force address on Wednesday, at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, US officials told The Washington Post, Fox News and ABC News.

The cuts could impact the careers of "hundreds of current and rising military leaders following scores of firings and denied promotions," the Post reported.

Since taking office at the start of President Donald Trump's second term, former Fox News personality Hegseth has adopted a bruising leadership style, dramatically reshaping the military's top ranks through firings and demotions, often targeting women and people of color, the Post reported.

Despite the US being at war with Iran since February 28, Hegseth fired Army chief of staff General Randy George in April.

Just days before the war began, two members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, chairman General Charles Brown Jr. and Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti, were both sacked.

Additionally, top military brass have left service through retirements and resignations, including Army secretary Dan Driscoll who resigned earlier this month after repeated clashes with Hegseth.

Hegseth's expected announcement comes as the United States enters its seventh month of war against Iran, with a recent Pentagon report revealing more damage to bases and more weapons losses than previously stated by the Pentagon chief.

ABC News reported it was "unclear" how such new cuts will occur, or whether dramatic reductions during the war would disrupt day-to-day military operations.

The Pentagon has not responded to an AFP request for comment.

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