US Could "Absolutely" Strike Iran This Weekend, Says Envoy

The United States could strike Iran as soon as this weekend, a US envoy said Friday, after mounting threats by both Washington and Israel.
"Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely," Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and point man on Syria who does not have a direct role on Iran, told Israeli army radio in response to a question.
President Donald Trump "is very clear. He's open and available and accessible to a deal and we've been at the table for months and months and months," Barrack said.
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections Tuesday, in recent days has repeatedly vowed to topple the clerical state in Iran, following two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year.
Trump has also signalled an openness to resuming strikes on Iran after a long deadlock in diplomacy, although he earlier said it would not happen before US congressional elections on November 3.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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