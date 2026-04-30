US Eyeing $15 Million 'Dark Eagle' Hypersonic Strike Plan To Counter Iran

The US military is considering deploying one of its most advanced weapons systems, Dark Eagle hypersonic missile, for possible use against Iran, according to a report.

US Central Command has submitted a formal Request for Forces seeking approval to send the Dark Eagle system to the region, The Bloomberg reported. The objective behind the proposal is to enhance the military's ability to strike Iranian ballistic missile launchers located deep inside the country beyond the reach of the currently deployed Precision Strike Missile.

No final decision has been taken on the proposal so far. But if cleared, the deployment would mark the first operational placement of a US hypersonic weapon. The system has not yet been declared fully operational even as countries such as Russia and China have already fielded comparable technologies, the report stated.

The development comes despite a delicate US-Iran ceasefire in place since April 9. The request indicates preparations are underway in case President Donald Trump decides to proceed with further strikes.

Both countries have been rebuilding supplies and refining their plans, the report stated, adding that “future rounds of fighting may be more deadly.”

Dark Eagle, officially known as the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), is designed for high-speed, long-range strikes and is capable of travelling at speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound.

It uses a glide vehicle that can maneuver during flight which makes it more difficult to intercept with conventional air defence systems. While specific performance details remain classified, its reported range exceeds 1,725 miles.

As per the report, the weapon was originally developed to counter advanced air defence systems by China and Russia. Each missile is manufactured by Lockheed Martin and is estimated to cost around $15 million. There are only eight missiles currently available.

In addition, the cost of a full battery system has been estimated at approximately $2.7 billion.

The US has already deployed the JASSM-ER cruise missile system. The officials said they have air superiority in some areas over Iran, but other parts still remain risky with multiple MQ-9 drones and several crewed aircraft shot down.