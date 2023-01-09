US Condemns 'Any Effort To Undermine Democracy' In Brazil: Official

Ex President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters have invaded Brazil's Congress and Supreme Court.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday condemned an attack on government buildings in Brasilia by far-right supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and said President Joe Biden was monitoring the situation.

"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering," he tweeted. A national security spokesman told AFP that Biden "has been briefed and will continue to be briefed on this."

