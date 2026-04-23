US Claims It Seized Iran-Linked Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean

The United States seized another tanker linked to Iranian oil smuggling a day after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards attacked three ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Defence Department released footage of forces on the deck of the oil tanker called 'Majestic X', which was seized in the Indian Ocean. The ship was in the same location as the oil tanker Tifani, which was earlier seized by US forces.

"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," a Pentagon statement said.

On Wednesday, Iran attacked three cargo ships in the strait, capturing two of them, intensifying assault on shipping in the key waterway through which 20 per cent of the world's traded oil passes in peacetime.